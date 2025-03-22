“I’m very honored” - Superlek glad to fight alongside fellow Thai greats Rodtang, Sam-A, Tawanchai at ONE 172

Fighting in a foreign land can be a challenge - the atmosphere is different, the energy is unfamiliar. But at the very least, fighters can take solace in the fact that they won't be alone in this experience.

At ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, Superlek will be defending the title of ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title from the interim champion Nabil Anane.

As the hour of reckoning draws near, the bantamweight champ made sure to express his happiness in being able to stand alongside fellow Thai icons in what's shaping up to be one of the biggest fight cards of the year.

"I’m very happy to be part of this card where there are so many fighters," Superlek said, "Thai fighters like Rodtang, Sam-A, and Tawanchai, I’m very honored and I’m just very excited to be here."

Being surrounded by familiar faces on a major international stage makes the moment even more meaningful for Superlek as they represent Thai martial arts, culture, and pride on the global stage.

Watch the full interview below:

“Please cheer for us” - Superlek urges fans to support Thai warriors entering enemy territory at ONE 172 in Japan

On ONE 172, some of Thailand's biggest stars will be taking on top international challenges in front of a Japanese crowd. And in situations like this, nothing can go wrong with seeking a bit of patriotic love and support.

That's why Superlek is calling on fans back home to rally behind the team.

"I ask all Thai fans to support me and all Thai fighters who will compete in Japan on March 23," he said. "The event will feature many Thai fighters facing international opponents so please cheer for us!"

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place tomorrow at 2 PM ICT. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action live via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

