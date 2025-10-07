"I’m a human, a failure" - Alex Pereira shares tear-jerking heartfelt post-fight message after UFC 320 win

Alex Pereira delivered an emotional post-fight message after his first-round TKO win over Magomed Ankalaev. Pereira acknowledged the mistakes he had made in training and apologized to his team.

He believes that his progress is the result of the support of his coaches, teammates, family, and children. Speaking to his team in the locker room after the win, Pereira said:

"I apologize for some mistakes I must have made... If I did something wrong, I want to apologize. For me, it was all right. Nothing to get in the way. I think I did the right thing this time. I was doing things, maybe not 100% disciplined. I'm a human being, I'm a failure. But I've always been trying to fix it."

He added:

"Even within UFC, PI [Performance Institute], I wanted to do everything right. Even with my food, which is something I never did right. I tried to do something better, but this time it was 100%. I started doing the right job after the fight I lost. I've been correcting some things, as I said. We basically trained the same things, with some corrections, two or three more techniques. I'm very happy with everything. I'm very happy to have everyone here."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (15:20):

During his post-fight octagon interview, Pereira dedicated a portion of his moment to honor Jon Jones’ late brother, Arthur Jones. He requested a moment of silence, and Jones acknowledged the gesture on social media.

Dana White explains why he’s hesitant to allow Alex Pereira to fight at heavyweight

UFC CEO Dana White expressed caution about Alex Pereira moving to heavyweight despite the fighter’s interest. White said that jumping two weight classes requires significant adjustment, and there are still compelling fights for Pereira at light heavyweight.

While Pereira’s ambition includes a showdown with Jon Jones, White isn't entirely sold on that idea. Speaking at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, White said:

“It’s not like jumping up two weight classes in boxing. It’s a big jump. It’s not that I have reservations about it. He’s in a division where there’s still some interesting fights. I like the guy so much. We’ll see. We’ll have to talk about it. I just don’t see why, unless he wants to retire. Throwing him at heavyweight [doesn't] make any sense other than I just end up saying he wants to do it so bad [that] I’ll just say yes.”

