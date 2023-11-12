“I’m interested” – Stamp keen to compete in a special rules boxing match ‘with small gloves’

Newly crowned ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is interested in testing her skills in a special rules striking bout.

ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video saw the women of ONE Championship take the spotlight. They delivered four exciting matchups that saw two new world champions crowned. Additionally, a first-ever special rules bout pitting Thai fan favorite Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak against reigning strawweight MMA titleholder Xiong Jing Nan in a striking-only scrap.

It was a first-of-its-kind showcase that delivered. In the end, Xiong scored the third-round knockout, snatching her 10th career victory under the ONE Championship banner.

Intrigued by the concept, Stamp Fairtex revealed in an interview with the promotion that she would love the opportunity to compete using the unique rule set.

“I’m interested in boxing in small gloves with special rules, as well,” the Fairtex affiliate said. "I feel like I want to try something new with special rules.”

In the ONE Fight Night 14 headliner, Stamp Fairtex captured the vacant ONE atomweight MMA title. She scored a brutal third-round knockout against South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee with a perfectly-placed body blow that folded ‘Hamzzang’ like a lawn chair.

The Thai sensation has now won four straight inside the Circle and etched her name into the history books by becoming the first fighter to capture three titles in three different sports.

She is already eyeing another milestone, suggesting a superfight with strawweight champ Xiong Jing Nan could be in her future.

Would you like to see ONE world champions, Stamp Fairtex and Xiong Jing Nan go toe-to-toe inside the Circle?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

