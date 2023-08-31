"I'm here for it!" - Laura Sanko hyped for the return of fellow UFC commentator to the octagon

UFC commentator Laura Sanko appears excited about her colleague and former lightweight Paul Felder possibly returning to the octagon.

It all started when 'The Irish Dragon' uploaded a post on Twitter where he showered praise on Chan Sung Jung aka 'The Korean Zombie' for his last UFC appearance against Max Holloway on August 26. Felder said that the MMA legend's last UFC outing had possibly inspired him to compete in the octagon once more.

Later, celebrated UFC commentator Jon Anik uploaded a video on social media where he reacted to the news of Felder possibly coming back. Anik gave the former UFC fighter a new moniker and even predicted a tentative timeline for his comeback fight.

"Paulie [Paul Felder], out here just trying to enjoy a ride on the jolly green giant. Reading these headlines, MMAFighting.com, that you might be coming out of retirement. I knew you weren't retired, Paulie! I knew the whole time. So now, the question beckons: Who wants it? We change the nickname. 'The Iron Lung' Paul Felder. Get [Bruce] Buffer on the same page. Nickname comes in front of the name and we'll see you in 2024. Let's go!"

In response to Anik's video, Sanko shared her enthusiasm, saying that she was in favor of 'The Irish Dragon' returning to the octagon.

"Let’s go! I’m here for it! (Ps I need a sip of that Anik energy drink it’s something special)"

Laura Sanko speaks about working with Paul Felder and Michael Bisping

Laura Sanko recently started appearing on the UFC Fight Night cards as a commentator and has been receiving praise for her work. Although she has not worked with Joe Rogan, Sanko has shared the commentary desk with names like Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz and Paul Felder.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, the 40-year-old shed light on her equation with fellow commentators Felder and Bisping and spoke about her experience working with them:

"It’s like dancing. Whenever I call fights with Paul Felder, it’s like he and I are seamless. It’s just super easy. Bisping is such a huge personality, that I have a harder time sometimes not stepping on his toes, or vice versa. But he also ups my game in a way that nobody else does.”

Check out Laura Sanko's comments at 5:33 in the video below: