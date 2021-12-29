"I'm just asking for what is mine" - Alberto Del Rio claims he is still owed $250,000 from 2019 clash against Tito Ortiz

Alberto Del Rio has filed a lawsuit against his former company Combate Americas for allegedly refusing to pay him a sum of $250,000, apparently owed to him by the promotion.

Appearing on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion claimed he's still owed money for fighting Tito Ortiz back in 2019.

Del Rio claimed he'd kept quiet for so long because he shares a good rapport with some of the people working in the promotion. He also said he's grateful to have been able to work with the promotion and pointed out that he's only asking for the money he deserves and nothing more.

"They don't want to pay me $250,000 that they still owe me from my fight against Tito Ortiz. Unfortunately, I didn't want to do it [file the lawsuit], I haven't talked about it because I still have friends in that company [Combate Americas] and I'm still really grateful for the time they gave me when I was working for them but we're talking about money that I earned fighting one of the legends in the sport, and yes I couldn't defeat Tito Ortiz but I was there and I gave it all and I'm just asking for what is mine," Del Rio said.

Alberto Del Rio and Tito Ortiz squared off in the main event of Combate Americas: Tito vs. Alberto on December 7, 2019. Ortiz finished Del Rio via rear naked choke in the first round. Although Ortiz was initially declared the winner, the result was later changed to 'no decision'.

Alberto Del Rio breathes sigh of relief as sexual assault charges against him get dismissed

Last year, Alberto Del Rio was charged with sexual assault and arrested in San Antonio, Texas following accusations from a woman. On December 10, 2021, the Press & Public relations director of Lucha Libre Online, Michael J. Morales Torres released an official statement confirming that all legal charges brought against Alberto Del Rio have now been dropped.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo PR agent for Alberto Del Rio says sexual assault/kidnapping charges have been dropped wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/pr-ag… PR agent for Alberto Del Rio says sexual assault/kidnapping charges have been dropped wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/pr-ag… https://t.co/7flqoYiXUV

Del Rio is currently focused on making a successful return to pro-wrestling again.

Edited by David Andrew