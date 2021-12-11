All legal charges against Alberto Del Rio dismissed; Plans for pro wrestling return revealed

In the first half of 2020, Alberto Rodriguez fka Alberto Del Rio was charged with sexual assault and arrested in San Antonio, Texas. This came following accusations from a woman who alleged that the former WWE Champion sexually assaulted her. The charges have now officially been dropped.

Alberto Del Rio has been a resident of San Antonio for a while now, and even after his departure from WWE in 2016, he was in the headlines for a lot of different reasons.

Michael J. Morales Torres, Press & Public relations director of Lucha Libre Online, released a press statement to announce that as of December 10th, 2021, all legal charges against Alberto Del Rio have been dropped:

"We want to formerly announce that from today, December 10th, 2021, the Honorable Judicial System of the state of Texas has officially dismissed Alberto Rodriguez, known in the wrestling industry as Alberto Del Rio or Alberto El Patron, of all the charges presented against him. Alberto Rodriguez has been dismissed of all the charges presented against him. We want to thank the Texas Judicial System, the United States legal system, The Rodriguez Family, Alberto’s legal team, his friends, and Lucha Libre Online for always supporting him during this process. It was a long process, but at the end, the truth came to light."

It was also revealed that Alberto Del Rio would be aiming to return to the squared circle.

"Alberto’s focus will be to get back to the squared circle he fell in love back when he was a child. Alberto will be restarting his career inside the pro wrestling and combat sports industry. Thank you for your attention."

Lucha Libre Online @luchalibreonlin 🚨🚨🚨¡ÚLTIMA HORA!🚨🚨🚨



EN EXCLUSIVA:



Por este medio queremos informar que a partir del día de hoy, 10 de diciembre del 2021, el Honorable Sistema Judicial del estado de Texas oficialmente ha liberado de todos los cargos (dismissed) al señor Alberto Rodríguez, conocido en la 🚨🚨🚨¡ÚLTIMA HORA!🚨🚨🚨EN EXCLUSIVA: Por este medio queremos informar que a partir del día de hoy, 10 de diciembre del 2021, el Honorable Sistema Judicial del estado de Texas oficialmente ha liberado de todos los cargos (dismissed) al señor Alberto Rodríguez, conocido en la https://t.co/3B6czcIlAJ

Alberto Del Rio hasn't wrestled for a long time

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico He tocado suelo y me he levantado. Estoy seguro que @JEFFHARDYBRAND también se levantará de esto. Siempre augurándole muchos éxitos, pero sobretodo, mucha salud para él y su familia. You’re a warrior! You have this. He tocado suelo y me he levantado. Estoy seguro que @JEFFHARDYBRAND también se levantará de esto. Siempre augurándole muchos éxitos, pero sobretodo, mucha salud para él y su familia. You’re a warrior! You have this. https://t.co/KZD2wXNEnr

After Alberto Del Rio's brief return in WWE ended in 2016, he had a stint with IMPACT Wrestling that didn't last too long either as he was released for no-showing an event.

Even his scheduled AAA appearance in 2018 was canceled due to backstage reasons. Del Rio attempted to return to MMA after nine years in 2019 and lost to veteran Tito Ortiz in the first round.

While Del Rio was once the president of Combate Americas, he stepped down two years before his fight to focus on his pro wrestling career - something that he finally intends to do.

Earlier this year, Del Rio spoke to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta and said he is interested in a WWE return and is willing to apologize for his past mistakes.

