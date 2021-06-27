"I'm sorry for my mistakes" - Alberto Del Rio says he is willing to return to WWE (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio recently caught up with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta for an insightful interview. During the interview, the former WWE star opened up about a possible return to Vince McMahon's company.

Del Rio has had two stints with the WWE with his last run ending when he was released in September 2016. The former WWE champion revealed he would be open to a WWE return and a potential Hall of Fame induction.

The first thing Alberto Del Rio plans on doing after possibly re-signing with WWE is apologizing for his mistakes. The veteran star had his fair share of backstage problems in the WWE, and Del Rio has expressed remorse about the past.

Alberto Del Rio didn't realize the hardships of being a wrestling promoter and now understands that it was all just business at the end of the day.

"Of course, first of all, I would say thank you. Thank you for the opportunity, and sorry for the mistakes I made. I just didn't know. Sometimes I would just, I did it because it was personal. Now, as a promoter, I know there is nothing personal in pro wrestling. It's just business. I'm sorry for my mistakes," stated Alberto Del Rio.

Alberto explained that he was going through a difficult phase in his life when he last worked for WWE in 2016. The former United States Champion went through a divorce and was also suffering from depression due to his personal and professional struggles:

"No excuse, but I was also going through a difficult time in my life when I got divorced. I lost a fantastic woman, the mother of my children, for my mistakes, and that put me in a deep depression. But that's just for me to handle. It's not an excuse. It takes a toll on you and your body, and your mind and your spirit. So, I will say thank you and sorry, and I would do it again," added Alberto Del Rio.

I know it's just a matter of time: Alberto Del Rio wants to show WWE that he can be trusted again

Alberto El Patron is pushing for a return to WWE, but he also feels he needs to show the company that he has changed for the better. The popular Mexican star wants his actions to do the talking, and he also has no plans of moving back to his home country.

Alberto Del Rio hopes to put his legal troubles behind him and get back to his former glory in the business. If working with WWE again is an option, the 44-year-old star will certainly not turn it down.

Alberto Del Rio was his honest self during the exclusive Sporskeeda Wrestling interview as he spoke about his relationship with Paige, Andrade's WWE exit, and various other topics.

Alberto Del Rio is set to appear at Fabulous Lucha Libre on August 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the tickets can be purchased at Event Brite.

🇲🇽HECHO EN MÉXICO🇲🇽



➔Firma de autógrafos Mil Máscaras Oficial y Dos Caras

➔@PrideOfMexico VS @AndradeElIdolo VS CARLITO

➔@CintaDeOro y @ElTexanoJr VS @Psychooriginal e Hijo de Dos Caras

➔ @BlueDemonjr | Apollo | Toscano | H. de Fishman



📆 31 de julio 2021 | 📍 Payne Arena pic.twitter.com/xOb9fvH7dT — Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) June 11, 2021

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

