"I'm here just for my dream" - Aslamjon Ortikov eyes Superlek fight at flyweight

Aslamjon Ortikov isn't afraid to call his shot, even if it means challenging one of the sport's most feared superstars.

The undefeated Uzbekistani striker extended his perfect professional record to 23-0 with a unanimous decision victory over fourth-ranked Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 36 last Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Shortly after getting his hand raised on his American primetime debut in the promotion, the TC Muaythai and Sport Club Shakhriyor representative spoke about potential future opponents, including ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' and second-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Superlek Kiatmoo9.

"Yeah, they are busy. I don't know if Superlek can make weight — if he can make weight, why not? But he's a great fighter. I'm here just for my dream. Nothing personal — we're going to fight, and after the fight, we can go eat," Ortikov told Nick Atkin in a one-on-one interview backstage.

The callout of Superlek is ambitious, considering the Kiatmoo9 Gym product's elite-level arsenal and his resume of victories over the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Takeru Segawa, and Nabil Anane.

However, Aslamjon Ortikov has done his part to earn a ticket to challenge the very best, and if his wish is granted, the young star should certainly deliver just as he's done throughout his successful campaign in ONE Championship thus far.

Watch the full interview here:

Aslamjon Ortikov eyes ONE gold following impressive outing at ONE Fight Night 36

During a backstage clip posted by ONE Championship on its official Instagram account (@onechampionship), Aslamjon Ortikov was seen congratulating undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella following his stunning upset of Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Then, he gently took the 26 pounds of gold from the Canadian-Italian and rested it on his shoulder while saying:

"Bro, I really want it. I really want it."

Based on his display against Kongthoranee, Ortikov is well on his way up the flyweight Muay Thai division. A shot at the world title will come, as long as he continues racking up the Ws in ONE.

