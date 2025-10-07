WATCH: Aslamjon Ortikov tries out Jonathan Di Bella's shiny new kickboxing belt

Undefeated Uzbekistani warrior Aslamjon Ortikov took another massive step toward 26 pounds of gold at ONE Fight Night 36 last Friday, October 3.The Sports Club Shakhriyor and TC Muaythai affiliate fully impressed in his main roster debut against No.4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, showcasing his world-class striking game that earned him a US$100,000 contract earlier this year.He attacked at will against the former two-time Rajadamnern Stadium World Champion in Bangkok, Thailand.His confidence was off the charts from the sound of the bell, and a second-round knockdown only made him more unstoppable as he marched towards a comfortable unanimous decision win over the Sor Sommai fighter.After the organization's latest American primetime spectacle drew to an end, Ortikov met up with newly minted undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella, who successfully avenged his defeat to Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the main event.Ortikov laid the Team Di Bella Kickboxing star's belt on his shoulder while surrounded by their respective teams.Watch bits from the backstage encounter here on ONE Championship's official Instagram account (@onechampionship): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAslamjon Ortikov and Jonathan Di Bella's backstage exchangeAslamjon Ortikov immediately congratulated the Canadian-Italian kickboxer for his unanimous decision win. While at that, the 23-0 athlete shared his dream of achieving a similar feat, saying:&quot;Bro, I really want it. I really want it.&quot;Di Bella, being the champion that he is, had nothing but kind words to share for the Uzbekistani slugger.The ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion offered:&quot;If you want it so much, then you gotta work hard. You gotta beat the top guys. You beat a top guy tonight. Keep working and you'll get the belt.&quot;While nothing is certain yet, it'll be hard not to imagine Aslamjon Ortikov attaining his dreams on the grandest stage of combat sports in the future.He has looked every bit impressive throughout his career, and his time in ONE Championship has only shown that there's no mountain too tough to climb for the young Uzbekistani slugger.North American fight fans can catch the ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II replay for free on Amazon Prime Video.