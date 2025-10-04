  • home icon
  • ONE Fight Night 36 post-fight breakdown: Aslamjon Ortikov stays perfect, overcomes Kongthoranee in three-round banger

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 04, 2025 10:54 GMT
(From left) Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Aslamjon Ortikov. [Images: ONE Championship]
The undefeated star from Uzbekistan, Aslamjon Ortikov, was at his ferocious best in his main roster debut on the global stage of ONE Championship.

After earning a $100,000 contract in his last appearance courtesy of a devilish third-round knockout of Thai standout Petsukumvit Boi Bogna, the 22-year-old overcame a far tougher test in his flyweight Muay Thai duel at ONE Fight Night 36.

Up against former two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, many expected the Sport club Shakhriyor and TC Muaythai fighter to have his work cut out for him in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, that was far from the case. Aslamjon Ortikov didn't need any settling-in period against the ever-dangerous No.4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender. The Uzbek brought his entire bag of tricks and unpacked it throughout this entertaining nine-minute firefight.

He slung in with overhands, straights, and uppercuts. On occasions where the Thai sniper successfully found a way past his impenetrable defense, Ortikov's hooks over the top found the bullseye.

From the fiercely contested three-round scrap, the ONE Friday Fights graduate controlled almost every exchange. He even sent the Thai veteran to the canvas for the fight's only knockdown courtesy of a sweet left cross-overhand right combo.

At the sound of the final bell, the judges didn't take long to finalize their scorecards. Ortikov barely put a foot wrong, and the result didn't come as a surprise to anyone.

Official result: Aslamjon Ortikov defeats Kongthoranee Sor Sommai via unanimous decision

Aslamjon Ortikov's toughest test of his career turned out to be another successful day on the global stage. Many would crumble under the pressure to face such a decorated opponent in their main roster debut, not Ortikov, though.

The Sport club Shakhriyor and TC Muaythai athlete has now made it nine successive wins against Thailand's finest strikers in ONE, and if he can keep up this streak, it shouldn't be too long before he enters the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title picture.

The sky appears to be the limit for the five-foot-eight martial artist, who left the squared Circle with an improved 23-0 resume.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
