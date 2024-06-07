“I’m here just to face another obstacle” - Mikey Musumeci says Gabriel Sousa rematch just another test

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci of the United States is ready to take on his toughest test to date in Gabriel Sousa this weekend. But the 27-year-old views this challenge as just another obstacle in his way.

Sousa was the last man to defeat and submit Musumeci when the two met at Who's Number One in 2021. The Brazilian former IBJJF world champion tapped 'Darth Rigatoni' out to a north-south choke.

Musumeci is moving up to bantamweight to fight Sousa in a highly anticipated rematch in ONE Championship, and says he's doing it to test himself.

'Darth Rigatoni' said at the official ONE 167 press conference yesterday:

"For me, it’s just one other obstacle in my life that I’ll face and I am attempting to overcome, right? All of us face obstacles every day and it’s up to us to face them or run away from them. So that’s why I’m going up a weight class and that’s why I’m competing with a great opponent in Gabriel. I’m here just to face another obstacle, and overcome it, and go from there. That’s why I’m here."

Needless to say, it will be Musumeci's toughest assignment in ONE so far, and he has a legit live challenger on his hands.

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci and Gabriel Sousa rematch at ONE 167 on Prime Video

ONE flyweight submission grappling king 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci moves up to bantamweight to take on former tormentor Gabriel Sousa of Brazil at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs this Friday night, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.