“You can feel my energy” - Mikey Musumeci raring to go against Gabriel Sousa in highly anticipated rematch

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci of the United States is pumped and raring to go as he steps back into the circle this weekend to take on a familiar foe. In fact, the 27-year-old Italian-American star says there's a different aura surrounding him as of late, and it's one that you can definitely feel.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Musumeci expressed his excitement for his upcoming match.

'Darth Rigatoni' said:

"You can feel my energy. It's fucking very strong right now. It's a little different than usual. More rebel, like that rebel energy."

Musumeci is set to lock horns with former IBJJF world champion Gabriel Sousa of Brazil at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs Friday, June 7, on U.S. primetime.

Musumeci added:

"This is 10 minutes. I'm used to 4-hour rounds, nonstop for, like, 4 hours straight. You know? So, yeah, I'm fucking ready, and I just wanna do this."

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci on facing Gabriel Sousa in a rematch: "I'm grateful for this opportunity to humble somebody"

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci is a man on a mission. The 27-year-old Italian-American superstar has vengeance on his mind and wants nothing more than to even the score with former tormentor Gabriel Sousa.

Sousa was the last man to tap out Musumeci when the two met at Who's Number One in 2021. In that match, the Brazilian secured a north-south choke on 'Darth Rigatoni' and took home a submission win.

Musumeci says he wants to silence the critics and beat Sousa at his own game. He told ONE:

"I don't really like opponents that talk crap and have big mouths. So I'm grateful for this opportunity to humble somebody. And we'll see if God gives me that chance or not."