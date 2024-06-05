“I’ve gotten so much f*****g better” - Mikey Musumeci says he’s coming into Gabriel Sousa rematch the best he’s ever been

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci of the United States says he's coming into his next match the best he's ever felt both mentally and physically.

The 27-year-old Italian-American star says he's put in the work and has improved his game tenfold ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with former conqueror Gabriel Sousa of Brazil.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Musumeci says he's coming for Sousa in the worst way.

Trending

'Darth Rigatoni' stated:

“I’ve gotten so much f*****g better, dude. Physically, technically, everything. I’m an athlete again. When your skill level is really much higher than your other opponents, I didn’t really have to focus on being an athlete.”

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci is set to lock horns with former IBJJF world champion Gabriel Sousa of Brazil in a bantamweight submission grappling match at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs Friday, June 7th, on U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event, as it happens.

Mikey Musumeci says result of Gabriel Sousa rematch will be different from first encounter: "I’m a whole f*****g different person"

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci will welcome the last man to defeat and submit him to the world's largest martial arts organization.

Gabriel Sousa tapped the Italian-American out to a north-south choke at Who's Number One in 2021, and Musumeci has wanted revenge ever since.

He told ONE Championship:

“I’m a whole f*****g different person. And he is too. He got way more technical too, of course, probably in that span of time. He worked hard too and got better."