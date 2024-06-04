“I haven’t been disciplined like this in years” - Mikey Musumeci gives props to Gabriel Sousa for bringing out the best in him

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci of the United States has had a rematch with Gabriel Sousa on his mind for the greater part of the last three years.

Sousa is the last man to defeat and submit 'Darth Rigatoni', when he forced the Italian-American star to tap to a north-south choke at Who's Number One in 2021. Now, the Brazilian Sousa is ready to join Musumeci in the world's largest martial arts organization to pick up where they left off.

Musumeci is thankful Sousa has accepted the rematch. He told Jits Magazine:

“I haven’t been disciplined like this in years. The reason is that when you get to a certain point with your skill level being a lot higher than the other opponents, especially in your division, it makes you a little less obsessed with having to do everything right. Like eating right or doing conditioning. Basically, I didn’t even care how I felt because I knew my skill level was so high that I could beat all these opponents just with my Jiu-Jitsu."

Musumeci continued:

"So that’s why I’m grateful to Gabriel because he really made me, in my mind, become an athlete again. Actually eat right, sleep right, and do everything as an athlete would. Because I didn’t have to be an athlete before, I was more of just a hobbyist Jiu-Jitsu nerd just having fun and eating whatever I want."

Mikey Musumeci and Gabriel Sousa throw down at ONE 167 on Prime Video

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci and Gabriel Sousa are set to lock horns at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

