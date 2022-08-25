"I'm just going to completely remove myself" - Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts to Dana White's shocking story about Tom Brady

In a recent interview with NFL on NBC, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr explained that the news of UFC president Dana White trying to broker a deal between Tom Brady and the Raiders back in 2020 did not bother him.

Interestingly, while speaking to the media, the 31-year-old said that he has chosen not to address the topic and just keep on playing football, as any of his comments on the topic will be sensationalized:

"It was a moment to put things in perspective, you know what I mean. It really doesn't matter. At the end of the day, anything I say will just be blasted out there, so I'm just going to completely remove myself and just keep trying to play football. It's been nice just answering football questions. Hopefully, no more drama in the city."

Watch Derek Carr respond to White's comments below:

If Brady came to the Raiders, Carr would've most likely been snubbed as the second fiddle quarterback to the former New England Patriots legend.

In an appearance on ESPN's UFC 278 With The Gronks, Dana White explained that he almost brokered a deal for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to come to the Raiders in 2020:

"I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders and It was almost a done deal. And at the last minute, [Jon] Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn't want him and all hell broke loose, man. It was crazy."

Watch White narrate what happened to the Tom Brady deal below:

Dana White talks about his son's love for football

In a recent video segment with NFL player Maxx Crosby for the NFL Network, UFC president Dana White spoke about his son Dana White III's love for the game of football.

The UFC president explained that even though his family is knee-deep in the fight game, White III has chosen to pursue football as a career:

"Listen, I'm a big football fan, I love it... It's funny, he grew up in a house really dominated by fighting but this kid grew up loving the game of football so it's been a really cool journey for him. He loves it, he works hard at it and it's been fun for me."

Watch White talk about his son's love for football below:

White III currently plays safety for the San Diego Toreros. He sports the 38-number kit.

Dana White's other son Aidan White, however, has taken an approach more akin to his father's skills. Aiden White is an amateur boxer. He clinched his first win in his debut bout in 2017 at the St. Patrick's Day Boxing Show against Andre LeClerc.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew