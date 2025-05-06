“I'm just happy that I didn't disappoint” - Jordan Estupinan proud to banner the Colombian flag after big win at ONE Fight Night 31

22-year-old Colombian firecracker Jordan Estupinan made his home country proud this weekend. The rising star turned in an electric performance, scoring a unanimous decision win over highly regarded Muay Thai fighter Ali Saldoev of Russia at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Estupinan thanked all of his countrymen for the support back home.

The 22-year-old said:

"I'm just happy that I didn't disappoint. Thank you for all the people praying for me. I read all the messages. Come on, Colombia. Here I am guys."

Estupinan's performance marks his second straight victory in the world's largest martial arts organization, and fans can't wait to see him back in the ring.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 3. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jordan Estupinan is content with letting ONE Championship pick his next fight

Jordan Estupinan is in that stage of his career where he's simply happy to face any opponent ONE Championship throws at him, and fans love him for it. Estupinan has quickly become one of the most exciting prospects in ONE. When asked about his next opponent, Estupinan told Nick Atkin he is willing to face anyone in the ring.

"I have no names. Whatever the company wants me to do, whoever they want me to fight, I'll fight him."

