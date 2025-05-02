“I love this great sport” - Jordan Estupinan wants to bring out the fireworks in sophomore appearance at ONE Fight Night 31

Jordan Estupinan is ready to unleash his patented brand of Latin excitement in his next appearance in ONE Championship. The Colombian spitfire will face Ali Saldoev in a flyweight Muay Thai tussle in the opening match of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Estupinan wrote that he's ready to give it his all in his sophomore appearance on the global stage. Estupinan added that he and his twin brother Johan would one day sit atop the Muay Thai landscape in ONE Championship.

Jordan Estupinan wrote:

"I'm ready to continue representing my country and all of Latin America. I will give all of me and show that in Colombia there is a lot of talent, and we’re very happy of what we are doing, I love this great sport, we have battled a lot to be here, and we will not stop, we will continue giving the most 🙏🏽 🇨🇴"

Estupinan is one of the brightest young stars on the planet, and he first made waves in the South American regional scene.

The 22-year-old eventually made his ONE Championship debut at ONE 170 with an electrifying unanimous decision win over fellow phenom Freddie Haggerty in January in Bangkok.

Now holding a perfect 8-0 record, Estupinan returns to the same city where he made his ONE Championship debut. Estupinan's impending firefight against Saldoev and the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card are available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jordan Estupinan will put on an absolute showing in Bangkok, claims twin brother Johan

Johan Estupinan has broken through the thought flyweight Muay Thai ranks, and he's confident his twin brother will do just the same.

Taking to Instagram, 'Panda Kick' promised that twin Jordan Estupinan will light Bangkok up in his flyweight Muay Thai showdown against Ali Saldoev. The number five flyweight Muay Thai contender added that his brother will prove to the world why they are two of the best rising stars of the current generation.

"My brother is ready to prove why we're the best. We're going to give you an excellent show 🙏🏼🇨🇴💪🏼🐼❤️"

