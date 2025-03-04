“I’m just itching to get back” - Redemption-seeking Nico Carrillo eager to start fresh at a new weight class

Former ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of Scotland can't wait to step back inside the ONE Championship ring and achieve his redemption.

The 26-year-old Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative ran into a massacre at ONE 170 earlier this year, losing via technical knockout in the first round to Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane.

Carrillo missed out on the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title, but more importantly, he appeared a shell of his true self in the stoppage loss. 'King of the North' cited difficulty in making the bantamweight limit as the culprit.

As a result, the Scottish standout made the decision to announce that he will be moving up to featherweight for his next fight.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Carrillo talked about what is in his immediate future.

'King of the North' said:

"All I can say is I’m just itching to get back in and rewrite what’s wrong and I’ve definitely learned from my loss. And in a lot of ways, not just in camp, but you know, learning about my body and weight cuts. It’s not just Muay Thai, it’s learning everything."

Meanwhile, Nabil Anane is scheduled to return to action later this month to unify the bantamweight gold.

Nabil Anane takes on Superlek Kiatmoo9 for undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai throne at ONE 172 in Japan

Six-foot-four-inch tall ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Nabil Anane is set to unify the division's throne when he faces 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand later this month.

The two square off at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

