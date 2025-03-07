“I’m not here to just participate” - Marie McManamon will go for broke in massive title opportunity vs Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Marie McManamon will have a golden opportunity to strike 26 pounds of gold in her ONE Championship debut.

Atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was left without an opponent after initial challenger Shir Cohen had to bow out due to injury.

Stepping in on just weeks' notice is McManamon, who is thrilled to co-headline ONE Fight Night 29 this Friday, March 7, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While the 34-year-old veteran is thanking her lucky stars for this incredible chance, she won't be happy just by showing up.

McManamon is there to prove she belongs on the grand stage and win it all.

"I’m not here to just participate. That's not what we're here for," the challenger told the Bangkok Post.

"But I'm very aware of who she is, what she's capable of, and [I have] so much respect for her, who she is as a person, as a fighter but it's all business in the ring, and I'm gonna bring my absolute best and I want her to bring her best too. And I want to find out who is the best because I want to challenge myself, really."

Watch the Bangkok Post's ONE Fight Night 29 pre-event interviews:

Marie McManamon ready for career-defining moment against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Marie McManamon will be thrust into superstardom if she does pull the upset against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

After all, the reigning atomweight MMA queen has wreaked havoc in the 115-pound striking division, and no one has been able to solve her puzzle so far.

Still, McManamon remains confident in her abilities and the hard work she put in behind the scenes. The Knowlesy Acadamy athlete told ONE:

"I feel like it is another level, but it's where I belong. It's another challenge. It's different gloves, and, yeah, fighting against the best in the world. And I do feel like I belong there."

ONE Fight Night 29 will air live in US primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

