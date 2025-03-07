"It would be everything" - Marie McManamon dreaming of world title glory in Mecca of Muay Thai vs Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

British-Irish slugger Marie McManamon debuts on the global stage of ONE Championship this Friday, March 7, and she hopes to make the most of this golden opportunity.

Inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Knowlesy Academy representative challenges for 26 pounds of gold against longtime ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. Their scheduled five-round tie serves as the main event of ONE Fight Night 29.

Speaking on what this chance means to her, Marie McManamon told ONE Championship:

"To be the first female ONE world champion from the UK, it would be everything. It would be such an honor to be an example of what talent there is in the UK, especially the females."

ONE Fight Night 29, headlined by McManamon and Rodrigues' world title contest, will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Marie McManamon hopes to impress big-time like her fellow English warriors

Thus far, British martial artists, both male and female, have been stealing the spotlights with some inspiring displays inside the Circle. Striking stars Freddie Haggerty, George Jarvis, Gregor Thom, and Iony Lawrence have impressed in the ONE Friday Fights circuit.

Meanwhile, submission grappling specialist Craig Hutchinson has also left his mark in the promotion's weekly spectacle in Bangkok, Thailand.

There's also the usual lot — Liam Harrison, Jacob Smith, Ellis Badr Barboza, Jake Peacock, and Amy Pirnie — all of whom have impressed in the promotion's American primetime cards.

Last but not least, Marie McManamon's teammate, reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, has claimed three world titles across kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Marie McManamon is aware that she has plenty to live up to when she makes the walk to the Circle for the first time, but nothing fazes her.

Like her compatriots, the 34-year-old is ready to impress and create history at ONE Fight Night 29.

In the same interview, she added:

"I'm extremely lucky. I'm blessed to train with some amazing female athletes, and I'm so aware of the talent that we have in the UK. So, to be the first, it would be everything."

