"She's a tall girl" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to rely on her vicious kicking game to chop down lanky Marie McManamon

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues sees Marie McManamon's frame as something that could trouble her during their main event showdown at ONE Fight Night 29. However, the Brazilian has the right strategy in place to counter that and ensure her hand gets raised inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, March 7.

Ad

The mom-champ puts her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title on the line against the promotional newcomer.

Thus far, she has maintained her unbeaten streak at atomweight and she plans to keep it that way despite McManamon's obvious advantage.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Phuket Fight Club martial artist broke down her tentative route to victory against the British-Irish debutant during a recent chat with ONE Championship.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues said:

"Well, our game plan for this fight is - given that she's a tall girl, you can see she is really tall, we worked a lot on leg kicks to injure her legs and gradually wear them down during the fight."

Ad

Whether or not this approach works remains to be seen.

Rodrigues won't have it easy against the Knowlesy Academy fighter, but if history is anything to go by, the Brazilian saves some of her best displays when she's fighting under the ONE spotlight.

Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues taking nothing away from short-notice replacement Marie McManamon

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has nothing but respect for Marie McManamon, who took up the fight on short notice after initial challenger Shir Cohen's withdrawal due to injury.

Speaking to ONE Championship, she shared:

"Before I was offered the fight, I didn't know Marie, and from the little I've seen of her, I like her style."

Ad

Can Rodrigues extend her reign as the atomweight Muay Thai queen this Friday? Let us know below!

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 29 card live in U.S. primetime for free on March 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.