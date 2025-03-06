“Where I belong” - Marie McManamon to prove she deserves her spot on world stage in title challenge vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Marie McManamon is ready to prove that she belongs on the world's biggest stage for martial arts.

Ad

The Irish star has one of the hardest ONE Championship debuts to date when she challenges Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 29.

McManamon's world title challenge transpires this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, McManamon said the jump to ONE Championship was the biggest move she's made in her career.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Marie McManamon added that she's not in for a mere run but wants to cement her place among the world's best fighters.

Ad

"Yeah, I feel like it is another level, but it's where I belong. It's another challenge. It's different gloves, and, yeah, fighting against the best in the world. And I do feel like I belong there."

McManamon is widely regarded as the best female striker in the United Kingdom after she captured the Victory League and Roar Fighting Championship titles.

Ad

She now takes on the biggest moment of her career when she challenges Rodrigues for a piece of ONE Championship gold.

Rodrigues is the rare fighter who has fought exclusively in world title matches in ONE Championship and shares similar career trajectories with McManamon.

The Brazilian striker had an outstanding ONE Championship debut when she dethroned Stamp Fairtex for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE: A New Breed.

Ad

She's since chalked up two more world title wins when she defended her throne against Janet Todd and Cristina Morales.

ONE Fight Night 29 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch McManamon's entire interview below:

Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues details her game plan against Marie McManamon in Bangkok tussle

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has fought every archetype in her career, and she's confident she's got Marie McManamon all figured out ahead of ONE Fight Night 29.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodrigues said she plans to chop down McManamon's lanky 5-foot-5 frame in their world title matchup in Bangkok:

"Well, our game plan for this fight is - given that she's a tall girl, you can see she is really tall, we worked a lot on leg kicks to injure her legs and gradually wear them down during the fight."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.