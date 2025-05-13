"I'm just ready to fight" - Teenage KO savant Johan Ghazali fired up to impress at ONE Fight Night 32

After dropping his previous fight with Johan Estupinan last January at ONE 170, Johan Ghazali is eager to return to the win column on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32, where he will face Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai battle.
Ghazali and Paez will go head-to-head in front of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and ahead of the bout, the former expressed his readiness to display his striking prowess and told the South China Morning Post in his pre-fight interview:
"I'm just ready to fight. I've been training, I've been waiting for a fight for quite a while now. And yes, I'm ready."
Watch Johan Gazali's interview here:
The 18-year-old phenom aims to improve his record under the world's largest martial arts organization to 7-2 and produce another show-stopping knockout finish, much like he did in five of his six bouts.
Johan Ghazali wants to use his career as an inspiration for everyone
The Malaysian-American striking sensation aims to use his professional career to inspire everybody, especially those in the combat sports world.
Apart from a winning resume and potentially becoming a future world champion, Johan Ghazali said that his words and actions outside the ring are also important in this goal of his, and he told this in his pre-fight interview with the South China Morning Post:
"At the end of the day, that's what I do it for - to inspire these kids, to inspire future generations, my generation, the older generation. Whoever wants to be inspired, I try to inspire everyone through my actions and how I talk, and how I act, and whatever I do."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.