“I try to inspire everyone” - Teenage star Johan Ghazali hopes to carry Malaysian identity every time he steps between the ropes

Johan Ghazali believes he'll carry his Malaysian identity every time he sets foot on ONE Championship's global stage. He'll get that opportunity again when he takes on Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali said one of his main goals is to carry the Malaysian flag on a larger sporting scale. The 18-year-old added that even though he's still young, he wants to inspire different generations in any way possible.

Johan Ghazali said:

"At the end of the day, that’s what I do it for - to inspire these kids, to inspire future generations, my generation, the older generation. Whoever wants to be inspired, I try to inspire everyone through my actions and how I talk, and how I act, and whatever I do."

Ghazali is undoubtedly one of his generation's best strikers and has been on the precipice of barging into the upper chambers of the stacked flyweight Muay Thai division.

Carrying a 6-2 promotional record, with five knockout wins, Ghazali can bolster his argument of entering the top five ranks with a highlight reel victory over Paez.

Like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Ghazali's entire interview below:

Johan Ghazali raves about the talent level at Superbon Training Camp

Johan Ghazali still represents his home stable of Rentap Muay Thai Gym in Malaysia, but he recently set up camp at Superbon's gym ahead of ONE Fight Night 32.

The young phenom has been preparing for his return at Superbon Training Camp, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion's super gym in Bangkok.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali couldn't help but admire the level of talent Superbon's gym has. He said:

"So yeah, as of now, I would say, just be around the best, try to surround yourself with the best, and sooner or later, you will be the best."

Besides Superbon, former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama have taken Ghazali as their student. Famed coach Trainer Gae also put Ghazali under his watchful eye.

