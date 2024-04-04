"I'm like wow" - Frank Mir reveals shockingly low payout for UFC 100 title bout against Brock Lesnar

Frank Mir challenged Brock Lesnar for the heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 100 all the way back in 2009. The landmark card became the highest selling pay-per-view event in promotional history with 1.6 million pay-per-view buys, a record that stood for over seven years until it was surpassed by UFC 202.

Despite generating over $71 million in revenue, as the pay-per-view was priced at $44.95, Mir revealed that he was paid a shockingly low amount for the bout. Speaking to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, the former heavyweight champion stated:

"I think when it finally dawned on me was the Deontay Wilder [rematch] with Tyson Fury. We still did more buys than they did, me and Brock, and then I’m looking at the pay-per-view cost. OK, the money was there. Who did it go to? Seeing these guys make $40 million combined. I’m like wow. Brock obviously made seven figures off it, I think he made $2.5 million. But I didn’t even make a million."

He continued:

"Brock himself, a much bigger superstar than [Fury or Wilder]. How come he wasn’t making $20 million? That blows my mind, and I don’t understand it. Until Conor [McGregor] came along, we had the record for the most pay-per-view buys sold." [h/t MMA Fighting]

The rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury reportedly did between 800,000 and 850,000 pay-per-view buys, about half of UFC 100. At a pricepoint of $79.99, the event generated about $64-68 million. Despite generating less revenue, both boxers received guaranteed purses of $25 million, plus pay-per-view points.

Frank Mir questions low payday for Brock Lesnar fight at UFC 100

Frank Mir was received a base pay of just $45,000 for his UFC 100 title bout against Brock Lesnar. During his recent interview with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, the former heavyweight champion stated:

"At the time, I didn’t know better. We didn’t know. Just now as time goes on, I’m looking around like, hold on a second, that makes no sense. A pay-per-view buy is a pay-per-view buy. Why is this sport paying their athletes this percentage of what they’re making versus this one? It’s the pretty same makeup. This isn’t two wildly different sports, boxing and MMA."

Frank Mir continued:

"They’re very comparable when it comes to putting up a cage or a ring, so it’s not like the costs are different. So what’s the difference here? Oh, that’s because you have competing promoters, and they know what’s going on, and you can’t screw each other." [h/t MMA Fighting]

While Frank Mir noted that fighters nowadays are making more money than when he competed, fighter pay continues to be a hot topic issue in the UFC. The promotion recently reached a $335 million settlement with a group of mixed martial artists who filed an antitrust lawsuit accusing them of abusing their market position to suppress fighter pay.