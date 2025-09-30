  • home icon
  • "I’m looking to knock him out" - Merab Dvalishvili gives early prediction for Cory Sandhagen fight at UFC 320

"I'm looking to knock him out" - Merab Dvalishvili gives early prediction for Cory Sandhagen fight at UFC 320

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 30, 2025 04:45 GMT
Merab Dvalishvili (left) talks about his fight with Cory Sandhagen (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Merab Dvalishvili (left) talks about his fight with Cory Sandhagen (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Merab Dvalishvili recently opened up about his game plan for his upcoming fight against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320, indicating that it will be a stand-up contest.

Dvalishvili is set to make his third bantamweight title defense against Sandhagen in the co-main event of UFC 320. The 10th pay-per-view card of the year will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 4.

Dvalishvili, who is known for his wrestling prowess, would follow the same tactic, according to his coach John Wood's comments to MMA Fighting's Damon Martin. However, the Georgian fighter has different plans. In a recent interview with Shak MMA, the 34-year-old emphasized knocking out Sandhagen by displaying his striking abilities:

''I’m planning to strike with Cory Sandhagen. I’m looking to knock him out...John Wood, whatever I do he will support. I don’t think he will be mad because we’re really working at my hands...the fight starts standing, and I think this fight 90 percent will be striking, so that’s why.''
Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below (via ACD MMA X post):

Last year at Noche UFC 306, Dvalishvili put on an impressive performance and captured the bantamweight title from Sean O'Malley via unanimous decision. He successfully made his first title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311, which many hailed as one of the best 135-pound matchups to date. In his most recent octagon outing at UFC 316 earlier this year, 'The Machine' faced O'Malley in a rematch and submitted him in the third round.

As for Sandhagen, he is 4-1 in his last five MMA appearances. The American fighter is coming off a second-round knockout win over former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines in May.

Merab Dvalishvili's coach sees Cory Sandhagen as a tough matchup

Merab Dvalishvili is set to lock horns with Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320 next month in a bantamweight title contest.

In a recent appearance on The Anik & Florian Podcast, Dvalishvili's coach Ray Longo expressed his admiration for Sandhagen and expects him to put up a difficult fight:

''I've always been a big Sandhagen fan from day one. I like his attitude. I like his approach to everything. Sandhagen is dangerous, and you know this is his one opportunity. It is a big, big task, but you obviously can't go to sleep on a guy like Sandhagen. I think he's only got one way to get Merab out of there: He's got to slow down a freight train in front of him. But Sandhagen is super talented." [41:06 of the interview]
Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
