Joe Rogan exchanged DMs with Daniel Cormier debating Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin's loss to Merab Dvalishvili: "I could see judges giving it to Umar"

Joe Rogan revealed his conversation with Daniel Cormier debating Merab Dvalishvili’s win over Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Umar at UFC 311. The five-round fight ended with Dvalishvili retaining his bantamweight title by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46), but the third round remains a point of dispute.

Rogan, having rewatched the fight a couple of times, found the third round razor-close. He pointed out that Nurmagomedov landed more strikes, secured a takedown, and even controlled Dvalishvili’s back. However, Cormier argued that Dvalishvili accelerated in the later rounds while Nurmagomedov was fading.

Speaking about the fight in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with stand-up comic Brian Simpson, the UFC color commentator said:

"So Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov they go to the distance... Merab ends up winning a decision. Amazing fight! Probably the best 135-pound title fight in the history of the sport. It was incredible, it was so well matched they went back and forth. Umar apparently broke his hand in the first round and was still throwing it the whole fight. He ended up taking Merab down and nobody expected that. He got Merab's back and he won the first two rounds. The question is the third round. I watched it a couple of times and me and John Anik and Daniel Cormier been going back and forth with text about this "

Rogan added:

"I was like man that third round is so close. It's so close [that] I could see judges giving it to Umar. He landed more strikes on the feet, he did get one takedown. Merab got a couple of takedowns but he didn't do much with the takedown. But Daniel had a really good point that at the end of it, Merab was accelerating and it looked like Umar was starting to get tired."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:29:50):

Joe Rogan credits religion for the success of Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team

Joe Rogan believes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team's dominance is rooted in its strong religious foundation. He sees their discipline and unwavering commitment as key factors in their sustained success.

Khabib retired undefeated at 29-0 but has since guided Islam Makhachev, Usman Nurmagomedov, and Umar Nurmagomedov to elite levels. According to Rogan, their rigorous training and disciplined lifestyle, influenced by their faith, have kept them at the top.

Speaking about their discipline during a recent podcast episode with Kurt Metzger, Rogan said:

“I think for a lot of people it helps them become successful. I think having a religious framework helps you become successful. I think it’s one of the keys to these Dagestan fighters in the UFC. They’re so religious and devout that they’re so disciplined, that they don’t deviate from the path at all. Because of that, they just keep winning.”

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:26:00):

