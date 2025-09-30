"What it takes to be a champion" - Cory Sandhagen’s coach makes bold demand ahead of Merab Dvalishvili clash at UFC 320

Cory Sandhagen enters UFC 320 with a clear mission. His camp is determined to wrestle with Merab Dvalishvili rather than just defend against him.Coach Trevor Wittman has pushed Sandhagen to embrace aggression and to turn takedown defense into offense. The message in the camp is simple, to be the predator, and not the prey.Sandhagen relies on his unorthodox striking, movement, unpredictability, and sharp counters to stifle opponents. Wittman has focused on conditioning, mental toughness, and offense in preparation for Dvalishvili. Sandhagen is learning to attack first, respond fast, and force opponents into his rhythm.Speaking about the approach on the UFC 320 Countdown episode, Wittman said:&quot;I don’t think a lot of guys do it against Merab. They go out there and they’re just, 'Hey, don’t get taken down.' And then when they get taken down, they’re on plan B. I don’t want [Cory] to think like that. Can we sweep him? Can we take him down? That mindset is what it takes to be a champion.&quot;Check out Trevor Wittman's comments below:Dvalishvili is widely regarded as one of the most punishing wrestlers in the UFC. He carries a 13-fight win streak and the UFC record for most career takedowns at 97. His forward pressure and cardio have broken fighters like Sean O'Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov. However, 'The Machine' has hinted at trading strikes with Sandhagen, rather than just relying on his wrestling.Merab Dvalishvili vows striking-heavy approach against Cory SandhagenMerab Dvalishvili enters UFC 320 aiming to rewrite expectations. Known for his grappling pressure, he now plans a striking-focused fight against Cory Sandhagen.The UFC bantamweight champion will put his title on the line in an attempt to make the third defense of his title. Dvalishvili’s past shows he can finish fights on the feet, though his grappling remains elite.Speaking about his approach in an interview with SHAK MMA, Dvalishvili said:“I have nine fights, which are not on my record, I have nine fights in Georgia and most of fights I was striking before I even came to the U.S. I go to the UFC, I was a striker. I mean, not striker, but I was going crazy.”He added:“He [Sandhagen] has a flying knee, he knocked out Frankie Edgar so bad. Spinning kick, Marlon Moraes. He submitted Mario Bautista, and he cut bad Song Yadong. He’s dangerous. He broke T.J. Dillashaw’s knee, he blew up Figueiredo’s knee, the guy hurts people, and he’s dangerous, for sure. He’s changing stance, he has good cardio, he’s dangerous.”