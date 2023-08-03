"I’m in love again" - UFC reporter Nina-Marie Daniele stuns fans with latest beach photos

Nina-Marie Daniele is quickly becoming a prominent face in the MMA community, capturing the attention of fans as an MMA content creator. Her unique approach to interviewing UFC fighters has received mixed reception so far, and her popularity is soaring as a result.

Before her journey as an MMA content creator, Bronx native Nina-Marie Daniele was crowned Playboy's Playmate of the Year in 2018. She made her debut as the April Playmate of the Month in 2018. Daniele claimed that this title goes beyond showcasing her vulnerability and that it's about presenting her true self, her thoughts, and her heart in today's society.

With a penchant for showcasing her quirky and humorous side in most of her videos, it's rare to catch a glimpse of the 34-year-old's glamorous avatar. However, she recently graced fans with a glamorous image in an olive monokini. Click to view the image here.

Nina-Marie Daniele's image left fans spellbound and several of them reacted to the post on Twitter.

Nina-Marie Daniele's honest reaction to reception from MMA fans on social media

Nina-Marie Daniele, a prominent figure in the MMA social media realm, is no stranger to the spotlight. With her interviews alongside stars like Sean Strickland, she has become a familiar face in the sport's circles.

Moreover, in a recent viral video, Daniele took a sniff to verify Jorge Masvidal's claims that he does not use deodorants due to concerns about chemicals.

However, fame comes with its challenges, and the MMA fandom hasn't held back in expressing their opinions of her, both positive and harsh.

Recently, Nina-Marie took to Twitter to address the storm of comments, using a playful GIF from the popular British drama series Peaky Blinder. Despite the trolls and critiques, she handles it all with a touch of humor and resilience. She wrote on Twitter:

"POV: Me after checking my Twitter mentions and quote tweets LOL. MMA fans are ruthless."

Check out the tweet below:

Nina-Marie Daniele @ninamdrama



"POV: Me after checking my Twitter mentions and quote tweets LOL. MMA fans are ruthless"

Amid the fanfare, Nina-Marie Daniele continues to shine brightly, unyielding to the fierce criticism from MMA fans on social media. She hit back at trolls claiming that she's in the MMA content creator space for the long haul.