"Nina Double D" - Sean Strickland labels MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele 'Miss Cleav*ge' dragging on X-rated camaraderie

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has labeled MMA influencer and reporter Nina-Marie Daniele as 'Miss Cleav*ge'.

Daniele has burst onto the scene over the past year and has become one of the most recognizable faces of the MMA reporting industry. In the process, she has also gained a lot of popularity. As a result, she was invited to take a social media class at the recently held UFC expo in Las Vegas.

However, it looks like Strickland wanted to take the social media class himself. While jokingly talking about Daniele, the UFC middleweight contender questioned what she was going to do and had this to say during an interview with Full Send MMA.

"Bro, they had fu*king Nina do it. What the fu*k is Nina going to do. F*king Miss cleav*ge over there. Maybe because I don't got them fu*king ti**ies that pop out of my shirt bro. Hey actually Nina, I like you, I don't know why they don't call you Nina Double D, but I actually really like Nina she's a solid girl."

Catch Strickland's comments in the video below (2:12):

Sean Strickland opens up about being on Joe Rogan's podcast

During an exclusive interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Sean Strickland spoke about his appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast. While discussing a variety of topics during his appearance, Strickland also made some revelations about his childhood.

While Strickland had a great time on the show, he spoke about how he did not expect Joe Rogan to be shocked by his childhood stories. He said:

"I've known Joe Rogan for a minute now. It was cool, dude. He's a stand-up guy, man. The problem with me and Joe Rogan, we all kind of believe the same s**t, you know. We're both like, libertarian-leaning, we're anti-war."

He added:

"I will say that did surprise me... when I was telling stories about some of the s**t I grew up with and you could see his f**king face, and I'm like, 'Rogan, the f**k, man. You're a comedian, bro. This is your life, man. This should be like right on the board with you, man."

Catch Strickland's comments in the video below from the 0:21 mark:

