Exclusive: Sean Strickland surprised he managed to shock Joe Rogan with childhood admissions - "The f*** man, you're a comedian"

Sean Strickland has revealed that UFC commentator Joe Rogan was taken aback by some of the comments made by the middleweight fighter during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Strickland recently did an exclusive interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, where the 32-year-old spoke about his experience on the renowned podcast. 'Tarzan' shared that he enjoyed his time on the show but did not expect Rogan to be shocked by some of the revelations made by him about his childhood:

"I've known Joe Rogan for a minute now. It was cool, dude. He's a stand-up guy, man. The problem with me and Joe Rogan, we all kind of believe the same s**t, you know. We're both like, libertarian-leaning, we're anti-war... So, every now and then, I just try to piss him off, just to get the conversation to give me some entertainment... I will say that did surprise me... when I was telling stories about some of the s**t I grew up with and you could see his f**king face, and I'm like, 'Rogan, the f**k, man. You're a comedian, bro. This is your life, man. This should be like right on the board with you, man."

You can check out Sean Strickland's comments in the exclusive Sportskeeda MMA interview from the 0:21 mark below:

Strickland is known for being outspoken and his comments have often caused controversy in the MMA world. During his recent appearance on the podcast, among many things, Strickland had spoken about how he was introduced to p*rnographic films at a very young age through his father's collection.

Sean Strickland weighs in on the possible outcomes of Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis

During his exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Sean Strickland revealed how him getting a UFC title shot could be dependent on the outcome of Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis, which is set to take place at UFC 290 on August 8.

'Tarzan' has expressed his wish to fight for the title next. However, Strickland recently shared that he would have no issues with stepping aside and letting du Plessis get a title shot with a possible win over 'The Reaper'. Even so, the 32-year-old was not a big fan of Israel Adesanya and Whittaker fighting again inside the octagon:

"Dricus goes and starches Whittaker, that's a f**king conversation. I don't mind taking the backseat on that one. But Izyy- whittaker, for the third, fourth, whatever the f**king time it is, I don't know.[6:34 onwards]"

