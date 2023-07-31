Watch: Nina Marie-Daniele takes a sniff of Jorge Masvidal to verify claims of not using deodorant

A new video featuring former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal and content creator Nina-Marie Daniele is doing the rounds online.

'Gamebred' recently sat down for an interview with Daniele where he spoke about various topics including his days of backyard fighting and his thoughts on freedom of speech.

At one point during the chat, the topic of personal hygiene came up. Masvidal revealed that he did not prefer personal hygiene products with chemicals in them and shared that he does not use deodorant.

"I don't use deodorant... Everybody here could tell already that I don't use a deodorant. For those at home, I don't use a deodorant... Everybody tells me I need deodorant but you know, I don't use it because it's like, linked to some crazy s**t... I use cologne," said Jorge Masvidal.

As the 38-year-old made the above comments, Daniele attempted to smell Masvidal in order to verify the MMA veteran's claims.

You can check out a clip of the interaction below:

Jorge Masvidal was in attendance for UFC 291 which was headlined by a five-round clash between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier. The two athletes were competing for the 'BMF' title, which was originally held by Masvidal, before he parted ways with the UFC.

'Gamebred' was hoping for his friend Poirier to emerge victorious but Gaethje played spoilsport by knocking 'The Diamond' out with a brutal head kick in the second round.

The 38-year-old then gave the belt to Gaethje, passing on the 'BMF' mantle.

Jorge Masvidal speaks with Nina Marie-Daniele about the possibility of a Ben Askren rematch

Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren have recently been going back and forth on social media, teasing a second encounter between the two.

During his recent chat with Nina Marie-Daniele, 'Gamebred' was asked about potentially fighting Askren again in the future. Masvidal shared that he was not particularly interested in fighting 'Funky' and had responded to Askren's tweet after the 39-year-old called him out in an interview.

"I'm not even trying to fight that fool like that. I already did that when I was fighting in MMA, I'm retired now... That's just me like playing around because I had seen an interview about him saying that he would come out of retirement for me. So, I was just triggered slightly, you know."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments from the 0:48 mark below: