"I’m in love" - Fans blown away by Valentina Shevchenko's ripped look by the beach in a multicolored swimsuit

Valentina Shevchenko continues to effortlessly amaze her fans.

On the day of the fighter's 36th birthday, March 7, Shevchenko posted six pictures on social media, exemplifying her celebration of the day from Thailand. In concurrence with her recent social media activity, Shevchenko was seen showing off her elite physique in a swimsuit on the beach.

Reminding her nearly three million followers of her birthday, Shevchenko captioned the post:

"Birthday girl! Favorite place 🌴 Favorite drink 🥥"

Amassing over 18 thousand likes in under 24 hours, Shevchenko received countless compliments from fans, an action that has become a near-daily occurrence for 'Bullet.'

One fan took his shot at the former UFC flyweight champion, claiming to be 'in love' with the Russian. The comment read:

"I'm in love... I'm single by the way 😁"

Fan claiming to be 'in love' with Valentina Shevchenko [via @bulletvalentina on Instagram]

Several other fans echoed the comment with similar statements, showering Shevchenko with advances. Another Instagram user called the no. 1 ranked flyweight 'hotter than the surface of the sun.'

Fan reacting to Valentina Shevchenko's Instagram birthday post [via @bulletvalentina on Instagram]

Other fans commented:

"My fat a** thought she had a McDonald's symbol on her swimsuit"

"Beautiful places and lovely faces! Those legs are deadly"

"Stunning"

Fans reacting to Valentina Shevchenko's birthday Instagram post [via @bulletvalentina on Instagram]

Valentina Shevchenko shares birthday wishes from coaches and teammates on Instagram story

Throughout her 21-year combat sports career, Valentina Shevchenko has been known for keeping her inner circle relatively tight as a long-reigning champion.

With her sister, Antonina Shevchenko, also a fighter, 'Bullet' has made her importance of family and friendship widely known amid her success. She has trained with multiple teams in the past but now primarily works with her longtime coach and friend, Pavel Fedotov.

Shevchenko also regularly works with Richie Van Houten, who wished his prizefighter a happy 36th birthday, she shared on her Instagram story.

Richie Van Houten wishing Valentina Shevchenko a happy birthday on March 7 [Photo Courtesy @richievanhouten on Instagram]

Now 36 years old with a 23-4-1 record, Shevchenko awaits the official announcement of her next UFC outing, one that many predict will be a trilogy with current flyweight champion Alexa Grasso.