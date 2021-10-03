Who is Antonina Shevchenko's coach, Pavel Fedotov?

Pavel Fedotov is the coach and mentor of Antonina Shevchenko and current UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Pavel Fedotov has been monumental in the lives of the Shevchenko sisters. He has traveled with them for the last two decades. He also moved with them from Kyrgyzstan to Peru, where the two sisters competed. Fedotov is always seen in the backdrop whenever 'Bullet' or 'La Pantera' compete in the octagon. He also served in the Soviet armed forces before taking up martial arts.

Dan Tom @DanTomMMA With #UFC247 taking place in Texas, I gotta imagine that Pavel Fedotov – Valentina Shevchenko’s coach – will be strapped in the corner tonight. With #UFC247 taking place in Texas, I gotta imagine that Pavel Fedotov – Valentina Shevchenko’s coach – will be strapped in the corner tonight. https://t.co/ONyYzEV4vA

While speaking to UFC.com, Fedotov recalled when a young Valentina Shevchenko walked through the doors of his gym over 20 years ago. He revealed that he saw championship potential in 'Bullet' and her sister Antonina from the beginning. Explaining Valentina Shevchenko's toughness even as a kid, Pavel Fedotov stated:

“Valentina was a brave little girl. She could fight without fear with girls and boys who were heavier and more experienced. Sometimes, a strong punch could stop her. But she would stand up and start to fight again. Sometimes, she was crying, but still fighting again and again with the same intensity."

Fedotov is also known for switching gyms so that his fighters get more exposure. He's often seen training the Shevchenko sisters at Gracie Barra in Houston, Texas, and Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand. Speaking about the idea behind switching gyms, the coach said:

“Every gym is another world. “Another atmosphere, another technique, more sparring partners, more experience. When a student is just starting their way, it’s better to stay in one gym and hear one coach. But when a fighter reaches a certain level, better for them to travel and try different gyms with many different partners to sharpen their skills constantly.”

Although Antonina Shevchenko has yet to cement her name in the UFC, Fedotov has done a tremendous job with Valentina Shevchenko. The Kyrgyzstani fighter is on an eight-fight winning streak in the UFC and is the current flyweight champion. She also holds the record for most title defenses amongst active fighters.

Meanwhile, Antonina Shevchenko is on a two-fight losing streak inside the UFC. Her latest loss came on UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker against 23-year-old Casey O'Neill.

UFC @ufc



[ Tune in LIVE on 🇦🇺 @KingCaseyMMA improves her perfect record to 8-0.[ Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus 🇦🇺 @KingCaseyMMA improves her perfect record to 8-0.



[ Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] https://t.co/oqrPRg1e7Y

Pavel Fedotov was shot in a violent robbery; Valentina Shevchenko was caught in the crossfire too

In 2016, Pavel Fedotov and Valentina Shevchenko found themselves in the middle of an armed robbery in a restaurant in Lima, Peru. The incident took place before Shevchenko was scheduled to fight Holly Holm at UFC on Fox: Holm vs. Shevchenko.

The pair were at a chicken restaurant in the Chorrilos district of Lima when three armed robbers entered the restaurant. Fedotov, who possessed a firearm, fired shots at the robbers while they were fleeing. This started an all-out shootout at the restaurant.

The violent endeavor resulted in Pavel Fedotov getting shot in the stomach. The shootout was recorded by security cameras inside the restaurant.

Watch Valentina Shevchenko and Pavel Fedotov talk about the robbery:

Watch the shootout below:

Also Read

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far