“I’m manifesting multiple belts” – Joshua Pacio says strawweight gold could be the start of many for Lions Nation MMA

Filipino MMA star Joshua Pacio believes him winning back the ONE strawweight world title could be the start of more championship success for their team at Lions Nations MMA.

'The Passion' got back the world title he lost a year and a half ago on March 1 at ONE 166: Qatar. It, however, came by way of disqualification of former divisional king Jarred Brooks for executing an illegal and dangerous move in the opening round of their title rematch.

The incident took place late in the first round when 'The Monkey God' went for a slam of Pacio. But he caught his opponent in a bad position, with the Filipino fighter hitting the canvas head first.

Such 'spiking,' inadvertent or not, is considered illegal under ONE Championship rules and earns automatic disqualification, forcing Brooks to surrender his world title in automatic defeat.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Joshua Pacio, who is still recovering from the illegal slam he absorbed, shared that while victory for him came from the most unconventional of ways, he is still happy and hopes more championships would come their way at Lions Nation MMA.

The 28-year-old champion said:

"Of course, it's just the beginning for Lions Nation MMA. We haven't even celebrated our first year anniversary [and we already have a world title]. Just imagine the months and years to come. I'm manifesting multiple belts to come for our gym."

Watch the interview below:

Joshua Pacio lost the ONE stawweight MMA world title to Brooks in December 2022 in Manila by unanimous decision. Back then, he was still part of Team Lakay. Last year, he bolted his former team to expand his horizons and continue his growth as a fighter and landed in Lions Nation MMA.

In his new home, he is with former Lakay fighters and ONE champion Eduard Folayang, Honorio Banario, and Kevin Belingon, among others.

A replay of ONE 166 is available for free to North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

Joshua Pacio asserts rules are to be followed after reclaiming strawweight belt on a technicality

Joshua Pacio said if he had his way, he would have wanted to reclaim the ONE strawweight MMA world title, not on a technicality. But he asserted that rules are meant to be followed, and it is what it is.

The Lions Nation MMA standout saw himself holding back the strawweight gold after former divisional king Jarred Brooks was disqualified in their title rematch at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 after doing a slam on 'The Passion.'

'The Monkey God' was DQ'd late in the opening round after he threw Pacio to the canvas head first. Such a move is prohibited under ONE Championship and earns automatic defeat.

While Brooks said it was unintentional and has apologized for it, Pacio highlighted that rules are in place and need to be followed and that he is glad to accept the victory even on a technicality.

He said in the same interview with The MMA Superfan:

"For me, yes of course. Rules are rules. And if the rules that were made before that belts won't change hands, then those are the rules. But if these are the rules that have been placed before, then we'll have to follow it."

With the way their title rematch ended, Joshua Pacio said he is interested in having a third fight with Brooks once he gets back to a hundred percent.