“I’m moving to Mars” - Tristan Tate speaks out on police investigation in alleged virtual reality attack case

Tristan Tate has just taken to X/Twitter to express his disapproval over a report regarding a police investigation into a virtual attack perpetrated by a group of men against a woman in a virtual reality setting. Details on the incident are sparse, but Tate hit out against the possibility of such investigations becoming the norm.

It is Tate's opinion that what occurs in a virtual space, especially in the context of a video game, should not be covered by law enforcement. He even characterized the situation as ridiculous, saying the following:

"Everyday millions are shot and killed … in Call of Duty. Let your daughter play videogames or don’t. If this becomes a crime I’m moving to Mars."

Much like his older brother, Tate is an outspoken critic of modern-day progressivism, which has seen both frequently aim severe criticism at various social developments. They often use X as their main platform of communication.

Both brothers have courted tremendous controversy over their numerous statements, whether through the numerous attacks they've launched at others or the alleged misogynistic rhetoric they're known for. Their public profile has taken an even more massive hit as of late due to the charges filed against them.

Back in June of 2023, both brothers were officially charged with r*pe, human trafficking and the creation of an organized crime group allegedly founded to further their illegal aims. Despite being charged, both brothers continue claiming their innocence, chalking their ordeal up to a sociopolitical conspiracy against them.

Is Tristan Tate a kickboxer like his brother?

While Andrew Tate is the more well-known brother, having spoken highly of his own combat sports career, Tristan Tate is similarly experienced. The two brothers once journeyed through the sport of kickboxing. However, they walked away from combat sports and have since refocused themselves as social media influencers.

Check out Tristan Tate training in kickboxing in the clip below:

Despite their departure from kickboxing and MMA, they remain popular among several fighters, most notably UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, unbeaten middleweight Khamzat Chimaev, and even three-time welterweight title challenger Colby Covington.

The eldest Tate brother, in particular, was even invited to sit cage-side for one of Chimaev's fights but was unable to.