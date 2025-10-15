  • home icon
“I’m much better” - Rukiya Anpo says he has evolved his game in the last four years to reach a different version

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 15, 2025 08:15 GMT
Rukiya Anpo - Photo by ONE Championship
Rukiya Anpo [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Japanese combat sports star ‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo can’t wait to show kickboxing fans how much he’s evolved since the last time they saw him fight a few years ago.

Anpo is making his return to kickboxing, following a boxing exhibition stint against legendary Manny Pacquiao, when he makes his ONE Championship debut at home in Tokyo later this year.

The 29-year-old is set to face Armenian veteran Marat Grigorian in a three-round featherweight banger at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri card, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Anpo talked about the upcoming ONE 173 card and what fans can expect from him when he steps into the Circle for the very first time.

‘Demolition Man’ stated:

“In Japan, this card features a lot of top stars. This is a big thing in Japan.”

Anpo continued:

“Of course, I believe I will win. And I decide that I will win. In 2021 in September, compared to that version of Anpo Rukiya, versus right now, I have much more experience in this sport. I faced a lot different fighters the past four years and I think I improved. I’m much better. If I face Noiri again, definitely I’m going to win.”
Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch live from their location.

Rukiya Anpo ready to mix it up with the world’s best: “ONE is the number one striking organization in the world”

‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo can’t wait to make his debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization, because he wants to prove he belongs among the best.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

“Again, I recognized ONE is the number one striking organization in the world, and I want to pave the road to make ONE so popular and famous in Japan. I believe I will be one of the top fighters in ONE Championship in terms of skill and fame.”

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

