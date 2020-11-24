'I'm next in line' - UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier claims that he should get the next title shot

Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent retirement announcement has put a question mark on the status of the UFC Lightweight Championship.

Officially, 'The Eagle' still holds the belt and has not relinquished it. Dana White has repeatedly said that he is confident Khabib is coming back, at least to make his career record a round 30-0.

Khabib, on the other hand, has been quite vocal about the fact that he intends to stay retired. He has even revealed plans of going back to school and finishing his Master's degree, and then concentrating on his family's farming and agriculture business.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, #2-ranked Lightweight Dustin Poirier weighed in on how things are in the 155-pound division since Khabib Nurmagomedov hung up his fighting gloves.

Dustin Poirier believes he deserves the title shot next

Dustin Poirier is set to face Conor McGregor in the rematch of their 2014 fight on January 23. A returning Conor McGregor will take on 'The Diamond' at lightweight in the main event of UFC 257.

It has left fans wondering whether the UFC will make that bout a title fight, considering how the 155-lbs belt should be vacated if the Champion is retired. Dustin Poirier feels the same way as well.

"I think that if Khabib is really retired and not coming back, then I am next in line, you know. I am next in line for the title shot. And maybe this could be the title fight right? This could be for the undisputed belt. I think that makes sense. We'll see what happens. Dana saying one thing, Khabib is saying another - who knows what the truth is. Time will tell."

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated #1-ranked Justin Gaethje in his final UFC outing and Tony Ferguson is set to fight #6-ranked Charles Oliveira in December. Therefore, it makes sense for Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor to battle it out for the title, but only if Khabib has really retired.

Dana White has already denied the possibility of UFC 257 headliner being a title fight. He insists that Khabib is still the owner of the belt. That, added with the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov is still in the USADA drug testing pool, has really got fans questioning the validity of his retirement.

McGregor v Poirier will not be for the lightweight title, says Dana White.



He's still expecting a return for @TeamKhabib. pic.twitter.com/GWxxaKLvJk — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 19, 2020

Nevertheless, if Dustin Poirier can win the fight against 'The Notorious', he should anyway be in line for the title shot.