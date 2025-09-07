  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I'm next" - Nassourdine Imavov calls dibs on Khamzat Chimaev's middleweight title after UFC Paris win

"I'm next" - Nassourdine Imavov calls dibs on Khamzat Chimaev's middleweight title after UFC Paris win

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Sep 07, 2025 03:50 GMT
Nassourdine Imavov (left) believes he can take the
Nassourdine Imavov (left) believes he can take the '0' from Khamzat Chimaev's (right) loss column. [Images courtesy: @ufc and @khamzat_chimaev on Instagram]

Nassourdine Imavov is confident that he will end Khamzat Chimaev's unbeaten run in style. At the recent UFC Paris event, Imavov secured a unanimous decision victory against Caio Borralho, extending his win streak to five.

Ad

While the fight had title implications, the promotion did not officially label it as the title eliminator. During the octagon interview, Michael Bisping asked Imavov if he believes he should be the next challenger for the middleweight title, currently held by Chimaev.

Imavov confidently responded:

"I am next!"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"Absolutely, no hesitation whatsoever, I'm next. It's been 10 years that he was unbeaten. And I [will] beat him, and I will beat him in style as well. So definitely, I need to be the next one. Guys, show me that we are in France here, we're not in Brazil." [Via translator]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Nassourdine Imavov's comments below (2:10):

youtube-cover
Ad

Following a couple of uninspiring performances in 2023, Imavov has demonstrated consistent improvement and has positioned himself as one of the top contenders in the middleweight division, defeating former champion Israel Adesanya in his last fight.

In his recent fight against Borralho, Imavov took control from the opening bell and landed the more meaningful strikes more consistently throughout the five rounds, while being the aggressor.

Although Borralho had his moments, Imavov did not allow him to gain momentum or consistent success, winning decisively by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46 X 2).

Ad

Khamzat Chimaev reacted to Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

Middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has yet to comment specifically on Nassourdine Imavov's callout. However, he did react to the back-and-forth contest between Imavov and Caio Borralho in a recent post on X, writing:

"Good fight! Assalamu Alaykum."

Chimaev claimed the middleweight title with a dominant unanimous decision victory against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. Along with Imavov, other probable future title challengers for Chimaev include Reinier de Ridder, Anthony Hernandez, and Borralho.

While Imavov emerged victorious against Borralho, de Ridder and Hernandez are set to clash in October, determining another potential title challenger.

About the author
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications