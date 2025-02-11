“I’m in my normal weight” - Jeremy Miado says he feels healthier and better at flyweight after move up from strawweight

Jeremy Miado is about to turn a new leaf following his rough patch at strawweight.

The Filipino striking machine is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Gilbert Nakatani in his flyweight debut at ONE Fight Night 28 this past weekend at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Nick Atkin for Bangkok Post, Miado said flyweight's 135-pound limit is right at his wheelhouse and he feels more comfortable not cutting that much weight to make strawweight's ceiling of 125 pounds.

Miado said:

"Yeah, it was tough for me to make weight. I can make weight, but it’s hard to recover. I always step up in the ring or in the Circle not 100% recovered. Now, I’m in my normal weight fighting in the flyweight division. So I feel good."

That pre-match conditioning proved to be a wonder for Miado when he faced off against Nakatani in Bangkok.

Miado kept a consistent pace for much of the fight and weathered Nakatani's late storms at the end of the first two rounds.

Nakatani tried to push the pace in the third round and tire Miado out, but 'The Jaguar' had him figured out and tagged the American rising star from distance.

The win pushed Miado to seven victories in ONE Championship, but it was also the first time he didn't finish a fight with a highlight reel knockout.

Jeremy Miado says he feels stronger at flyweight than strawweight

Now fighting closer to his walking weight, Jeremy Miado is confident he'll mount a resurgence in flyweight.

Miado's victory over Nakatani snapped his career-worst four-fight losing streak, and he now looks to create waves in the 135-pound division just as he did at the start of his ONE Championship tenure at strawweight.

In the same interview with the Bangkok Post, Miado said:

"I feel good, I feel strong in this division. And my coaches as well. Even if my previous fights were not good, they still trusted my skills and talent."

Check out Miado's entire interview below:

