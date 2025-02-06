“I struggled most on the ground” - Jeremy Miado owns up to shortcomings, wants to start fresh at flyweight

Jeremy Miado admitted to struggling with his grappling skills and weight cut throughout his ongoing losing streak.

Miado has fought four times since June 2023, losing consecutive bouts against Mansur Malachiev (first-round submission), Lito Adiwang (unanimous decision), Keito Yamakita (first-round submission), and Hiroba Minowa (split decision).

The 32-year-old looks to get back on track by moving up from the ONE strawweight MMA division to the flyweight ranks.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Miado had this to say about previously struggling to make the strawweight limit:

"I think I struggled most on the ground game over the last few fights. Making weight has also been a struggle for me."

On February 7, Jeremy Miado will face Gilbert Nakatani in a flyweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza. Friday's event goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the main event, two-sport Prajanchai attempts to extend his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title run. The Thai superstar has been matched up against Ellis Badr Barboza, a UK striker with a 2-0 promotional record.

The upcoming event also features Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O (flyweight Muay Thai co-main event), Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Zhang Lipeng (catchweight MMA featured bout), Sean Climaco vs. Diego Paez (flyweight Muay Thai), and more.

Jeremy Miado plans to make a statement at flyweight against Gilbert Nakatani

In December 2024, Gilbert Nakatani made his ONE Championship debut against top flyweight contender Yuya Wakamatsu.

Nakatani ultimately lost by unanimous decision after an intense three-round battle. The Japanese-American martial artist showcased an entertaining bout and continuously pushed through adversity, making ONE fans excited about his future.

At ONE Fight Night 28, Nakatani looks to further impress fans by taking out longtime strawweight contender Jeremy Miado.

Miado has openly admitted that the weight cut to strawweight has likely hindered his last few performances. Therefore, the Filipino superstar needs an impressive display on Friday to prove he has a bright future as a flyweight.

On March 23, the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title will be awarded to the winner of Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu. The highly-anticipated bout takes place in the co-main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

