KO machine Jeremy Miado overhauls arsenal for possible grappling exchanges with Gilbert Nakatani: “I’m getting ready”

Jeremy Miado is prepared to handle anything Gilbert Nakatani throws at him.

Determined to climb back into the win column for the first time in nearly two years, 'The Jaguar' is set to square off with Nakatani this Friday night when ONE Championship heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a loaded ONE Fight Night 28 card on Prime Video.

Miado goes into the bout in desperate need of a win.

To give him the best possible shot at seeing his hand raised inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, 'The Jaguar' has been busy overhauling his arsenal in the weeks leading up to fight night:

"I’m getting ready for Gilbert’s wrestling, most definitely, but we’re also fine-tuning the details that I lacked in my last fight," Miado told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview.

While his record may not be the most impressive on paper, Jeremy Miado has a 100 percent finish rate inside the circle, with all of his wins coming by way of knockout. He'll look to keep that streak going this Friday.

Jeremy Miado moves up a weight class after his strawweight struggles

Since making his ONE Championship debut eight years ago, Jeremy Miado has been a mainstay of the strawweight division, but after dropping four fights in a row, 'The Jaguar' is ready for a fresh start in a new weight class.

ONE Fight Night 28 will see Miado move up to flyweight for his clash with Nakatani.

Offering some insight into his decision to move up, the Filipino knockout artist said:

"I’m trying to move on up to the flyweight division to see if my body is more comfortable here. I hope that in this weight class, I can recover much quicker with not much setbacks in making the weight limit. Maybe my body would be stronger here."

For Gilbert Nakatani, it will be his second promotional appearance, the first coming against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE Fight Night 26 in December.

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

