"I'm the only one" - Dan Hooker issues no-holds-barred challenge to Arman Tsarukyan

Dan Hooker recently poked fun at Arman Tsarukyan, emphasizing that he is the only current UFC lightweight star ready to fight Tsarukyan.

This remark followed a recent online confrontation between the two fighters. The exchange occurred after UFC 317, where Ilia Topuria became the new lightweight champion and expressed interest in fighting Paddy Pimblett instead of Tsarukyan. Since then, Tsarukyan has taken jabs at several lightweight competitors.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Hooker expressed his wish to fight Tsarukyan, saying:

"Since I first stepped foot in the UFC, I want to fight the best guys. I think Arman’s the best guy, so that’s the fight that I want and that’s the fight that I think they’re going to make happen." [5:29]

Hooker also shared thoughts on their recent online back-and-forth:

"He said, ‘On a side note...’ and he took shots at me out of nowhere. Bro, I’m the only one that’s going to fight you, you dumb f*ck. That’s the fight. I’m the only one that’s going to step up and fight the guy. Who else is going to fight the guy?" [7:27]

Check out the full interview below:

Dan Hooker previews potential Arman Tsarukyan fight

Dan Hooker is currently recovering from a hand injury he sustained during his fight against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305, where he earned a split decision victory.

In a recent conversation with MMA Junkie at UFC X Radio Row, 'The Hangman' discussed a potential matchup against Arman Tsarukyan, saying:

"Arman [Tsarukyan] has been calling me out, and that's the No. 1 contender. No one likes the guy, so I'd just like to kick his teeth in. I don't give a f*ck. Mine was exciting, the [Mateusz] Gamrot fight, because I was able to get up. If they can just hold you down and make it a boring fight, then that's my fault. But because my counter-wrestling is of that level and people just can't hold me down, and I'm able to scramble up to my feet, that's what makes the fight exciting."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below (3:08):

