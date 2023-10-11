“I’m open to fight anybody” – Jonathan Di Bella wants on one of ONE’s four U.S. shows next year

After earning his second-straight win in ONE Championship, reigning strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella hopes to feature on one of the promotion’s upcoming shows in North America.

ONE Fight Night 15 saw Di Bella return for the first time since capturing the kickboxing crown last year against ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian. This time, the Canadian-Italian was tasked with defending his title against one of the promotion’s most versatile strikers, Danial Williams. Throughout five rounds of action, Di Bella delivered a dominant performance landing him a unanimous decision victory.

Appearing at the ONE Fight Night 15 post-fight press event, Jonathan Di Bella wasn’t overly concerned with who he’ll face next so long as it goes down as one of the promotion’s highly anticipated cards in the United States next year.

“What’s next is whoever’s next, whatever, whenever’s next, I’m open to fight anybody,” Di Bella said. “And hopefully I get to fight in the U.S. shows. That’s my real hope for that, [to fight in America], and that’s what I want next.”

After making its successful U.S. debut in May with ONE Fight Night 10, ONE Championship announced plans to bring four epic events to the mainland in 2024. No official dates or locations have been announced as of yet.

After adding another big win to his resume, Jonathan Di Bella maintained his undefeated record, moving to 2-0 inside the Circle and 12-0 overall.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 15 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.