"I’m not a pot head" - Ex-UFC champ shares honest opinion about declassifcation of marijuana in the UK and Northern Ireland

While UFC no longer penalizes fighters for testing positive for marijuana, the substance is still illegal in many jurisdictions around the world. In a recent tweet, a former light heavyweight champion gave his honest opinion on the topic of legalizing the psychoactive substance.

Earlier this week, MMA legend Quinton Jackson was quizzed by a fight fan on his stance on the declassifying of cannabis in the UK and Northern Ireland:

The 45-year-old couldn't be more clear in his response, stating that while he didn't care for the psychedelic herb, there shouldn't be any problem with legalizing it, given it follows particular parameters. He said:

"I don’t live there, and I’m not a pot head so I don’t give a f**k 🤷🏽‍♂️😂 but if weed is kept organic, I see no problem with it being legal anywhere."

'Rampage' first came into the limelight for his exploits at Pride FC. In 2007, he made his UFC debut in a winning effort against Marvin Eastman. In his next fight for the promotion, Jackson captured the light heavyweight strap with a stunning first-round KO against Chuck Liddell.

With a stellar career in the world's premier MMA promotion and an electrifying persona, he was one of the earliest pioneers of mixed martial arts and played his part in making the sport the global spectacle it is today.

UFC legend Quinton Jackson on his iconic powerbomb

Quinton Jackson is one of the most devastating knockout artists MMA has ever seen. With his unparalleled power and athleticism, 'Rampage' has 20 knockouts to his record.

One of his most iconic KOs came during his Pride FC - Critical Countdown 2004 clash against Ricardo Arona. At one moment point in the fight, Jackson found himself in a precarious position.

He was on top of his opponent, but Arona, who was known to constantly heel kick, did just that and dislocated Jackson's jaw.

An unrelenting Jackosn, however, refused to give up and, in a display of sheer might and raw power, lifted his opponent and slammed him on the floor, knocking him out unconscious.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former UFC star explained what prompted him to pull off such an unorthodox move, saying:

"This is the only time I ever lost my temper in a fight... He dislocated my jaw with one [of the] heel kicks... The when he said - 'He's knocked out,' see these referees over there, they didn't like me... so that pissed me off, and if you go back and watch the fight, it was right after that when I powerbombed [him]."

