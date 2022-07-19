"I’d be the first guy who could legit take him down and keep him there" - Aljamain Sterling likes his chances against Alexander Volkanovski in a megafight. 

Alexander Volkanovski's latest performance, combined with the outcome of 'Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega' which failed to throw up a No.1 contender, has left the featherweight champion's next opponent unclear. Volkanovski has plans to move up to lightweight and chase double-champ status, while those at bantamweight have called him out, such as Henry Cejudo.

The latest bantamweight to call out Volkanovski is current champion Aljamain Sterling. 'Funkmaster' claimed he could pose problems for Volkanovski.

Here's what he said:

He’s the best for a reason, but my style causes problems twitter.com/valdareyou/sta… Val @ValDareYou @funkmasterMMA seeing this fight again I'm more interested in a Volk-Aljo matchup at 145 than seeing Pillashaw in a title fight @funkmasterMMA seeing this fight again I'm more interested in a Volk-Aljo matchup at 145 than seeing Pillashaw in a title fight All respect to Volk, but fighting him would be an interesting style clash. I’d be the first guy who could legit take him down and keep him there. I would trade with the bloke, he’s a heavy hitter and I know this.He’s the best for a reason, but my style causes problems All respect to Volk, but fighting him would be an interesting style clash. I’d be the first guy who could legit take him down and keep him there. I would trade with the bloke, he’s a heavy hitter and I know this.He’s the best for a reason, but my style causes problems 💯 twitter.com/valdareyou/sta…

Sterling displayed elite grappling in his second outing with Petr Yan when he controlled the russian on the ground for much of the five rounds. Being able to go the distance with a striker of Yan's ability portends good things for Aljo against Alexander Volkanovski.

Sterling is quite large for the bantamweight division with a solid wrestling background, which would help him against the bigger, better striker in Volkanovski.

Having only just won the belt in a fashion he would truly be proud of, Sterling could also decide to defend his throne first before fighting Volk.

Alexander Volkanovski claims he'll fight the winner of Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev.

The announcement of a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev took place this weekend, which will go down at UFC 280 on October 22. Alexander Volkanovski, the current featherweight champion, wants the winner of the fight.

Volk tweeted:

Arguably the No.1 pound-for-pound MMA fighter in the world, you'd be hard pressed to find a reason to deny Volkanovski his chance. Having recently beaten Max Holloway in dominant fashion in a trilogy bout, Volkanovski is at the peak of his powers.

After such a complete performance last time out, it is hard to know what the ceiling is for Volkanovski. No one could have predicted such unbridled dominance over Holloway for the entirety of their last 25 minutes together.

Do you think Volkanovski fares well at lightweight? Let us know in the comments.

