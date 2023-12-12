“I’m proud of such a countryman” - Roman Kryklia gets the fans’ love following dominant KO win over Alex Roberts

Roman Kryklia made history in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8 after knocking out Alex Roberts in the second round of the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title match inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It was Kryklia’s sixth victory under the world’s largest martial arts organization and his fifth TKO/KO stoppage as he flattened the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion down the mat with a thunderous left hook.

Because of yet another masterful performance, Kryklia not only secured an additional $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong but also received admiration and love from fans all over the world, especially from his Ukrainian compatriots, as Instagram users @sperzhanovskyi, @areaofmuscleofficial, @tasya_mas.lova, @sureenisme, @bodybuildingwithaaron, and @aptieziev commented on his recent post.

“Congratulations, Romchik! The best of the best. But made everyone a little nervous :)”

“Congratulations on your victory”

“I’m proud of such a countryman, Roman you, the BEST! 🇺🇦 ⭐”

“Double champ 🔥”

“Congratulations, awesome performance 👏 💪”

“Roma you are very cool 🙏”

Screenshot of fans' comments

Roman Krylia becomes latest member of exclusive ONE Championship athletes with two world titles

That win has put Kryklia on an exclusive list of ONE Championship athletes who won two world titles in two different sports with Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd, Regian Eersel, and Jonathan Haggerty.

Before his heavyweight Muay Thai crowning glory, he previously won the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title and was triumphant in the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix by beating all his opponents in the single-elimination tournament.

After this recent success, Kryklia can capture other world titles while defending his two world championships to further etch his name in the history books of ONE Championship.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 17 is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.