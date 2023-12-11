Two-sport world champion Roman Kryklia wants a third belt after masterful performance vs. Alex Roberts

Roman Kryklia is not yet done in his title conquests and is seeking a third world title in ONE Championship. In particular, the Ukrainian juggernaut is seeking to win the heavyweight kickboxing gold, which the promotion has yet to offer.

The 32-year-old Champs Belt standout became a two-sport ONE world champion by winning the inaugural heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok, Thailand. It was in addition to the light heavyweight kickboxing gold he already held.

In fulfilling his date with history, Kryklia knocked out ONE debutant Alex Roberts of Australia early in the second round.

After another masterful performance, he is now eyeing next claiming the heavyweight kickboxing world title, riding on the strength of him winning the ONE heavyweight kickboxing world Grand Prix title in November last year.

Roman Kryklia shared this during the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 17. He said:

“I want to defend my light heavyweight kickboxing title. But, it'll be more interesting for me to get the heavyweight belt in kickboxing because I'm the champion of the Grand Prix heavyweight division. I want the new belt and I'm waiting.”

See the interview below:

In winning the heavyweight kickboxing world grand prix world title, Kryklia defeated Iraj Azizpour of Iran by technical knockout in the second round.

Roman Kryklia’s ONE Fight Night 17 victory earns him a $50,000 performance

Apart from becoming a two-sport world champion, the impressive victory of Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

He was one of three fighters awarded with the incentive, along with British fighter Jacob Smith (flyweight Muay Thai) and hard-hitting Russian Dmitry Menshikov (lightweight Muay Thai).

Winning $50,000 has always been welcomed by Kryklia as a great add-on for fighters to look forward to, but he always kept things in perspective.

In an interview with ONE Championship last year, he said:

“I’m very happy about this new thing. This bonus will be very motivating for many athletes. But I don’t think as a fighter you should concentrate on getting a bonus no matter what it takes. I always approach my fights with a clear plan and a cool head. If everything goes according to my plan, then I can claim the bonus, too.”

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 17 is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.