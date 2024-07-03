"I'm putting my house on you" - Fans react to Sean O'Malley trolling Merab Dvalishvili in latest skit with bold KO prediction 

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and top contender Merab Dvalishvili are keeping fight fans entertained with their pre-fight banter, even though their official bout date remains unconfirmed.

Dvalishvili previously used a comedic skit featuring an O'Malley lookalike to suggest the champion is dodging him. O'Malley responded in kind with a video showcasing himself grappling with a miniature figurine resembling Dvalishvili.

He further upped the ante with a bold prediction in the caption, stating:

"I'll KO Merab in 2."

Check out Sean O'Malley's post below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans wasted no time reacting to O'Malley's' antics. The comment section overflowed with amusement and support for the champion. One particularly enthusiastic fan declared:

“I’m putting my house on you”

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in:

“Can we just be honest and say that out of the entire UFC Suga Sean is the best and makes the best content LOL”

Expand Tweet

The comment section overflowed with amusement, with many fans predicting a quick knockout for O'Malley.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Sean O'Malley's recent skit.

Sean O'Malley reveals reason behind delay in fight confirmation with Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O'Malley is ready to defend his title against Merab Dvalishvili, but an unexpected hurdle is postponing the clash.

'Sugar' secured his first title defense with a win over Marlon Vera and eyed Dvalishvili next. While initially interested in fighting abroad, O'Malley switched gears due to Dvalishvili's hot streak and popularity.

However, on his podcast, the bantamweight champ revealed a complication:

"I'm trying to get it booked ASAP. The only issue is, some of the next pay-per-views aren't in the country, and I'm not fighting out of the country. They have other people who have other places. But I'm ready to go, I'm f****** wanting to book a fight ASAP... God I just want to hit Merab with that knee, boom, flatline him."

Check out O'Malley's comments in the video below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback