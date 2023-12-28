“I’m ready for anyone” – Seksan willing to throw hands against anybody after 8-0 start in ONE Championship

Veteran Muay Thai fighter Seksan Or Kwanmuang of Thailand continued his unbeaten run in ONE Championship last week, and he has expressed readiness to stake it against anyone moving forward.

‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ raced to eight straight victories for this year alone at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Thailand. He defeated Australian River Daz by split decision.

It is something 34-year-old Seksan looks to build on, regardless of who ONE lines up for him, stating during the post-fight in-ring interview:

“I don’t have anyone specific in mind. I’m ready for anyone at 140 pounds.”

Against Daz, Seksan had to dig deep as his opponent was determined to make a great impression with a spirited showing and win.

The Thai’s efforts, however, paid off, although that was by the skin of his teeth.

Seksan basks in opportunity to compete in ONE Championship

Thai veteran Seksan nearly called it a career in Muay Thai last year until ONE Championship offered him a platform to continue competing. He said he is glad to have picked up the offer.

‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ has been exactly that since making his promotional debut in January, winning all his eight fights to date, including the latest at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 over Australian River Daz by split decision.

He shared what he has gone through in ONE in an interview with the South China Morning Post, saying:

“To me, it still feels surreal, competing in ONE Championship, I didn’t expect it. Before ONE Lumpinee, I almost quit being a Muay Thai fighter. And then I joined ONE Lumpinee, and now that I’m with ONE Championship, I’m really proud of myself. It’s very surreal.”

See the interview below:

Prior to joining ONE, Seksan was already a legend of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, boasting of over 300 fights in his career.